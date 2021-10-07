Honestly: Why You're Wrong—and Right—About Abortion
The most honest thing I’ve ever read about abortion is by Caitlin Flanagan. It’s called “The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate: Why We Need to Face the Best Argument From the Other Side.” You can read it here.
On today’s episode, and in light of the new law in Texas, which effectively bans abortion, a conversation with my friend Caitlin. We talk about the best arguments on both sides of this issue, the reality of life before Roe v. Wade, the state of feminism and more.
Bari - excellent episode. I listened with bated breath waiting for you and Caitlin to untangle the issue of birth control - the ease of obtaining, evolution of efficacy, forms, and stigma (moms preemptively put their girls on it before going away to college) and how that plays into the modern abortion debate. I am a mom of 3 girls, now young women, and many of us moms did this just like enrolling them in SAT prep. Is protection a socio-economic thing? What about Planned Parenthood - that is free. Why are there so many single black moms? I have a lot of q's. Wishing for a follow-up piece. (Also, I heard about you through Cannon Michael, Nellie's cousin, and I'm so glad I did).
I'm just revisiting this piece. It was one of my favorite episodes you ever did. It seems like it is near impossible to have this debate with any sort of faith in the people you are discussing it with, and Caitlin dissects the issue with surgical precision without sacrificing any of its humanity.
What great advice: What is the best argument of the person you are arguing against?