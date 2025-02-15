Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair, and the New Moral Majority
The billionaire has fathered as many as 13 children by four women. But who’s counting? Interestingly, not MAGA Republicans.
16
If the announcement Friday by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair that she is the mother of Elon Musk’s 5-month-old child is confirmed, then the world’s richest man is a father of 13, by four moms. He’s been married and divorced three times, albeit with two of those marriages and divorces involving the same woman.
But who’s counting? Interestingly, not conservative Republicans.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events