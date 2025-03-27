We are standing at the edge of a revolution that will completely transform our world. Artificial intelligence is still in its infancy, but it’s already upending how we work, write, research, and learn. As the speed of AI advances, so does the feverish excitement around its promise.

This technology can radically democratize access to knowledge, making expert-level information available to anyone with an internet connection. It can bridge language barriers with instantaneous perfect translation. And it can process enormous troves of data, leading to breakthroughs that may cure cancer or solve climate change.

All of this is profoundly exciting—but there is also reason for serious concern.

The ideological bias and censorship baked into the most widely used AI systems are well-documented. Chatbots are getting better at mimicking how humans talk and write, while frequently communicating false information with confidence. Already, AI is capable of generating fake images and sounds that are indistinguishable from real photographs and recordings. It seems clear that this technology might be harnessed to generate and spread lies, to sink us deeper into echo chambers, and to manipulate our public discourse.

So, will AI bring us closer to understanding the world as it is? Or will it cause us to lose our grip on reality?

That’s the subject of The Free Press’s next live debate on May 15 at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco. We’re proud to partner with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) to bring together four leading experts who will tackle the question: Will the truth survive artificial intelligence?

It’s truly an all-star lineup.

Aravind Srinivas, founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, and Fei-Fei Li, the esteemed computer scientist known as the “godmother of AI,” will argue that this technology will enhance our understanding of the world. They’ll face computer scientist Jaron Lanier and Superbloom author Nicholas Carr, who will make the case that AI will do just the opposite. Bari Weiss will moderate.

