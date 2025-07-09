It’s Wednesday, July 9. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Meet the man conspiracy theorists blame for the Texas floods; can there be life after spending 12 years wrongfully detained in a Chinese prison?; how the immigration crisis is driving identity theft; our next livestream with Tyler Cowen and Kyla Scanlon; and much more.

When author Zac Bissonnette first proposed a story about the decline of the public library, I was shocked. Like most people, my memories of libraries are idyllic: going to story time as a child, getting my first library card, studying in the library with my friends after school—and then introducing my own children to libraries. Could libraries really be in trouble?

They could—and they are, as Zac explains in our eye-opening lead article today. Libraries, you see, have become de facto homeless shelters, a situation that many librarians have actually encouraged, to the detriment of patrons who want to use libraries to read and study and to take their kids.

Zac stumbled across this story because, well, he likes to spend time in libraries. “I had awful experiences in the branch locations of the New York Public Library,” he explained, “and I was excited about going to the local library in West Palm Beach” when he moved there a few years ago.

He quickly discovered that it was overrun with homeless people—and as a result, fewer and fewer people were going to the library. And it was happening all over the country. “The structural decline in library visits is almost without parallel,” he told me. “I don’t think Sears’ same store sales numbers were this bad when it was imploding under the weight of Amazon, Walmart, and the global financial crisis.”

“The profession,” he added, “is kind of dancing toward the graveyard.” If you too have misty-eyed memories of libraries, read Zac’s piece—and weep.

The Other Immigrant Crisis: Identity Theft Frannie Block and Madeleine Rowley “It’s my life they’re playing with, and it’s not fair.” So says Austin Yeazel, a 27-year-old father of three children from Middletown, Ohio. Yeazel is one of the millions of Americans who have been the victim of identity theft. As Frannie Block and Madeleine Rowley report, it’s a growing problem, and one being driven by illegal migrants who need Social Security numbers to work legally in America. It’s an often overlooked consequence of the problem of illegal immigration—and one that the government has often turned a blind eye to. Read full story

The Forgotten American: Can There Be Life After 12 Years in a Chinese Prison? Peter Savodnik When Mark Swidan was behind bars in China for a crime he didn’t commit, he dreamed of being back home in America and rebuilding his life. But, as Swidan explains in his first interview since his release, that dream feels almost impossible. Swidan is living on food stamps, caring for his ailing mother, and wondering if he’ll ever be able to get his life back. Peter Savodnik profiles the forgotten American. Read full story

Meet the Man Conspiracy Theorists Have Blamed for Texas’s Biblical Flood River Page After devastating floods in Texas, Augustus Doricko faced a deluge of his own: accusations that his artificial cloud-seeding start-up was responsible for the downpour that has killed over 100 people. There’s no evidence to the claim—but now Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced legislation to ban his company’s work. Doricko talks to River Page to set the record straight. Read full story

