But first: Is air-conditioning the mark of civilization?

As the sole member of the Free Press London bureau, I spend half my working hours reminding my American colleagues of a truth I hold to be self-evident: Europe is just as good as the U.S.

And in some ways, better! Our cities are prettier. Our trains are faster. We believe in taking vacation and—wait for it—not answering emails from the beach. (Can someone please remind Bari of this next month when I retreat to Crete?)

But there is one concession I will reluctantly make, and it is this: The air-conditioning on this side of the pond is less than ideal. Over the weekend, a tweet went viral in which a good American patriot named Billy Binion claimed the lack of AC in European restaurants makes eating out feel like “hot yoga with bread.” I was tempted to reply: I love hot yoga! And bread! Sounds like a great dinner!

But Billy, as a substandard British patriot I’ll admit that you have a point. When the heat wave struck earlier this month, we suffered. The London Underground became a furnace. Every British newspaper ran an article about “how to keep cool.” Shut the curtains! Put cold towels on your bare legs! I did all this and more, in the apartment where I both sleep and work, which is but 15 years old and has no air con.

Believe it or not, I’m one of the lucky ones. I read last week, with horror, that over 250 people died in London during that heat wave. And I learned today, from Free Press columnist Tyler Cowen’s latest piece, that more Europeans die heat-related deaths than Americans suffer fatal gunshot wounds.

He argues that our lack of air-conditioning is a sign that my continent is wracked by civilizational decline. And when I think back to my trip last July to our New York office—where the air-conditioning is so competent that I had to wear a sweater—I almost believe him.

—Freya Sanders

On Conversations with Coleman: Do Democrats Need Their Own Trump?

This week’s guest on Conversations with Coleman is Galen Druke. Galen is the founder of the GD Politics podcast and the former host of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. Coleman sat down with Galen to talk about public opinion six months into Trump’s second term: what pollsters get wrong about the president, why some people viewed Donald Trump as the more moderate choice in 2016, what that says about how voters think, and how Democrats might get back into the national conversation in a real way. They also talked about how polls work, when they matter, and what they often miss about what voters actually care about.

President Trump watches the Ultimate Fighting Championship with Elon Musk and Dana White on April 12 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

The Democratic National Committee’s forthcoming autopsy of the 2024 election will avoid discussing critical decisions—including whether Joe Biden should have dropped out earlier, the choice of Kamala Harris as the candidate, and the Harris campaign’s focus on social issues. “We are not interested in second-guessing campaign tactics or decisions of campaign operatives,” Jane Kleed, the head of the association of Democratic state chairs, told The New York Times.

Amid constant rumors that the president might fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term expires, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly been lobbying the president to leave Powell alone. Trump has been demanding that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates, while Bessent and others have warned that the market will react poorly if the president interferes with the Fed’s independence.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned on Saturday, days after he and the AI company’s “chief people officer” were caught canoodling on a Coldplay concert kiss cam. The video of the affair went viral, and at one point the CEO was the top trending Google search in the nation.

A Somali American socialist has won the backing of Minnesota Democrats in the race for Minneapolis mayor over Jacob Frey, the incumbent who oversaw the city during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Omar Fateh, a state senator, is running on many of the same policies as New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, including rent control and higher taxes on the wealthy.

President Trump is suing The Wall Street Journal, its parent companies, two of its reporters, and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for $10 billion over a story detailing a letter the president allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein. In a court filing in Florida, Trump accused the reporters and publishers of “malicious, deliberate, and despicable actions.”

Trump aides discussed ending SpaceX contracts after the Elon Musk–Donald Trump fallout, but the administration reportedly determined that it could not cut most of the federal government’s contracts with the rocket company because they were critical to the Department of Defense and NASA.