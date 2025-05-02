Long after it was promised, this week Harvard released its antisemitism report under pressure from the Trump administration. It is 311 pages. Harvard needed more than 300 pages to detail the Jew-hatred festering on its campus.

This was not, in other words, a sudden outbreak of antisemitism.

Let’s skip over the history—the quotas; the Soviet-sponsored “Zionism is racism” canard that exploded on campus in the 1990s; the guest speakers, like Leonard Jeffries, who had many theories about Jews’ world domination. Because the history is long. As far back as 1922, the governing board of Harvard unanimously voted that there was a “Jewish problem.”

Let’s start the clock with what I saw in the year I was at Harvard as a visiting scholar.