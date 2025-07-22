Millennials use Facebook Events. Parents use Paperless Post. Boomers use email. Brides use snail mail. Pirates use bottles.

But when we’re planning something, Gen Z uses Partiful.

Launched in 2020, the party-planning app makes it easy to invite people, track RSVPs, and send text blasts—all with a sugarcoated sheen. Hosts create colorful event pages with an animated lava-lamp background, plus location, date, time, instructions, and silly cover photo. Guests RSVP with one click—which unlocks the names on the guest list, a sly little incentive. Don’t you want to know: Who’s going to be there?