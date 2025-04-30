Denounced, Cursed, and Ghosted: What Harvard’s Antisemitism Report Found
‘I’m a Jew and I’ve learned that that is enough to make me no longer worthy of their friendship or even basic kindness at school.’
8
Harvard University released its long-overdue report on campus antisemitism exactly 10 days after Trump officials demanded to see it. The findings are disturbing.
Nearly 60 percent of Jewish students at Harvard said they had experienced “discrimination, stereotyping, or negative bias on campus due to [their] views on current events,” according to the 311-page report. The report said that 73 percent of Jewish students expressed discomfort sharing their political opinions, while 75 percent believed there was an “academic or professional penalty” for expressing their views at Harvard.
