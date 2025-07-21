The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Tags:
War
Antisemitism
Foreign Policy
Iran
Israel
Middle East
Make a comment
Comments
26
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
lunacara25@gmail.com's avatar
lunacara25@gmail.com
5m

Excellent recruit. I am sorry impressed by him whenever I heard him interviewed. Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Itche Vasserman's avatar
Itche Vasserman
10m

As an admirer of Haviv, I just want to say: what a fantastic addition to FreePress. Haviv isn't just one of Israel's most insightful journalists - he is also a teacher, a thinker, and a rare voice of clarity and depth. Congratulations on one more brilliant move.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice