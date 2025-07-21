When news of Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program flashed across my phone in June, my first instinct was to get Haviv on the phone.

That would be Haviv Rettig Gur, who is, to my mind, one of the sharpest and most insightful interpreters of the modern Middle East. His analysis has been indispensable throughout the harrowing multifront war facing Israel since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre.

His knowledge derives from decades of deep study, first as an educator and then as a journalist for The Times of Israel. He has covered Israel’s politics, foreign policy, education system, and relationship with the Jewish diaspora since 2005, reporting from more than 20 countries.

Haviv brings compassion to his work, never reducing the people and ideas in the region to caricatures of good and evil. He likes to say that “it’s much more complicated than it appears,” which may well be a mission statement for The Free Press.

Today, I’m thrilled to announce that Haviv is officially joining The Free Press as a Middle East analyst, meaning he will make our pages his first stop for breaking news. He joins Matti Friedman, our brilliant Jerusalem correspondent, who has reported on Israeli society and politics throughout the war. Haviv will also direct regular live question-and-answer sessions with our paying subscribers.

The first of these Q&A sessions will take place on Wednesday, July 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET, in which Haviv will help us understand: What do ordinary Israelis really think?

He’ll take us inside the mind of the average Israeli citizen, including how decades of war, intifadas, political upheaval, and broken hopes have shaped public opinion in the Jewish state about this latest conflict. If you want to understand Israel today—not just its political leadership, but its people—this will be essential viewing.

Paid subscribers can submit questions for Haviv HERE, and make sure to tune in at TheFP.com/livestream to hear his answers.

We will also run regular edited transcripts of Haviv’s excellent podcast, which we recommend that you check out.

We’re honored to have Haviv on board, and excited to bring his unmatched insight directly to our subscribers. We look forward to a deeper, smarter conversation about the Middle East.