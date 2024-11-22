Bari Weiss: The Old World Is Not Coming Back

On November 12th, I spoke to the General Assembly in Washington D.C., which is an annual conference of the Jewish Federations—the largest Jewish organization in North America. There was a lot to talk about this year.

I spoke at the end of the conference, which traditionally calls for uplifting words or an assurance that all will be okay. Here’s what I said instead. – BW

When did you know?

Looking back, now that we are on the far side, I wonder: When did you realize that things had changed?

When did you know that the things we had taken for granted were suddenly out of our reach? That the norms that felt as certain as gravity had disappeared? That the institutions that had launched our grandparents had turned hostile to our children?

When did you notice that what had once been steady was now shaky ground? Did you look down to see if your own knees were trembling?

When did you realize that we were not immune from history, but living inside of it?

When did you see that our world was actually the world of yesterday—and a new one, one with far fewer certainties, one where everything seems up for grabs, was coming into being?