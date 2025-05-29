The Free Press
Frannie Block
Frannie Block is a reporter for The Free Press. She started her career as a breaking-news journalist for the Des Moines Register, where she covered topics ranging from crime and public safety to food insecurity and the Iowa caucus.
Olivia Reingold
Olivia Reingold cocreated and executive produced Matthew Yglesias’s podcast, Bad Takes. She got her start in public radio, regularly appearing on NPR for her reporting on indigenous communities in Montana. She previously produced podcasts at Politico, where she shaped conversations with world leaders like Jens Stoltenberg.
