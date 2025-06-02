On Sunday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, a group of Jews was set on fire. They had gathered in the afternoon for a march to draw attention to Israel’s hostages, who have been held by Hamas terrorists for more than 600 days, when a man reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the group, seriously injuring several.

The alleged perpetrator is named Mohamad Soliman, and you can see him in videos from the scene shouting “End Zionists” and “Palestine free and for us.”

This incident, which the FBI has called a “targeted terror attack,” comes less than two weeks after the assassination of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside the Capital Jewish Museum. Their alleged killer, Elias Rodriguez, yelled exactly what the perpetrator in Boulder yelled—“Free Palestine”—the slogan that echoed on campuses and in the streets, especially since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

These two events are of great historical significance.