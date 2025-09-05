What drives Justice Amy Coney Barrett? What does she believe?

These are questions that have confounded liberals and conservatives alike in her nearly half-decade on the nation’s highest court. When President Donald Trump nominated her in 2020 to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats threw a fit, tarring her as a right-wing zealot and real-life “handmaid.” But many on the right now see her as a turncoat, in large part because of her willingness to buck Trump when she sees fit.

Barrett offered her own answers to questions about her motivations, beliefs, and just about everything else on Thursday night in a wide-ranging conversation with Bari Weiss at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City. In a rare public appearance, Barrett—whose book, Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution, is out next week—opened up about everything from her Catholic faith and understanding of America to her recent rulings and some of the biggest political questions of the day.