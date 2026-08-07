It’s Friday, August 7. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: River Page on RFK Jr.’s tragic salmon cakes. Jed Rubenfeld explains why pleading the Fifth won’t keep Fauci safe. Democratic lawmaker Josh Gottheimer on what is happening to his party. And much more.
But first: the problem with publishing.
If you think it’s overstating it to say that American publishing is governed by an insidious double standard, consider recent events at one of America’s biggest publishers. Last week, Simon & Schuster doubled down on its relationship with Palestinian American novelist Susan Abulhawa, despite her praise for a terrorist, her revival of Nazi-era antisemitic tropes, and her dark characterization of Jews as “ghouls,” “cockroaches,” and “demons.” At the same time, Jewish writers such as Alyssa Rosenheck and Meg Keene say they’ve had their events canceled, faced pressure to downplay Jewish identity, and had to deal with a publishing industry increasingly unwilling to stand behind them.
Today, the author Gerald Posner, whose books have been published by Simon & Schuster, makes an argument for consistency. If publishers insist they’re defending free expression rather than endorsing every author they publish, that principle has to apply evenly. It hasn’t at S&S, which is why Gerald says he may be taking his next book elsewhere.
And for more on the dangerous worldview that has come to dominate publishing, read Matti Friedman’s essay “Introduction to Gazaology.”
—The Editors
EDITORS’ PICKS
This week, the nation had its eyes on one story: the result in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary. The two candidates, progressive Abdul El-Sayed and moderate Haley Stevens, hail from starkly different wings of the party—and El-Sayed’s victory sent a clear message about where the party is headed. Olivia Reingold was on the ground in Michigan on election night; read her dispatch on how El-Sayed took the state by storm, and what his victory may mean for 2028.
El-Sayed’s electrifying rhetoric and off-the-cuff charm have drawn comparisons to Barack Obama. But Eli Lake sees a crucial difference. While Obama took pains to distance himself from controversial anti-American figures such as Jeremiah Wright, El-Sayed campaigned side by side with radical leftist Hasan Piker. Read Eli’s piece on shady alliances, and how big tent politics went awry.
It’s not just the left that has a radicalism problem. Tucker Carlson often proclaims that he is not antisemitic—but his behavior on his podcast this week told the opposite story. Read Rod Dreher on the danger of Carlson’s subtle bigotry.
Karla Solheim challenged the orthodoxy of pediatric gender medicine and paid a steep price, including professional isolation, public attacks, and the threat of losing her career. But now, as governments and medical authorities around the world reassess the evidence behind youth gender transition, the questions she raised no longer look so fringe. Read her account of the latest turns in a debate over medicine, ideology, and free inquiry.
If you’re looking to relax this weekend, the odds suggest it may not be with a drink. According to new data, more Americans use marijuana daily than smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, and states are taking ever more steps to deregulate it. Is weed taking over, or is the marijuana surge a big bubble that’s about to pop? Read Charles Fain Lehman’s piece to find out.
Larissa Phillips never thought she’d own a gun. As a former resident of deep-blue Brooklyn, the idea of owning a firearm had always struck her as dangerous and retrograde. But her perspectives have changed in many ways since she moved to a red patch of upstate New York, and that includes a new awareness of the need for self-defense. Read her essay mulling over a decision she never expected to face.
The Democrats aren’t being “hijacked.” They’ve spent years tolerating and empowering this anti-capitalist, antisemitic, DSA-aligned, grievance-driven faction of post-modern neo-Marxists, and now it’s winning primaries. If the party can’t draw a line, the nation will eventually have to deal with the consequences.
Calling it a "double standard" understates the problem. Publishing companies have been ideologically captured for years. It is especially visible in sci-fi and fantasy, where they have openly signaled their intent. Joyce Carol Oates publicly relayed an agent’s report that editors simply would not read first novels by young white male writers.
Analyses of major lists (NYT Notable Fiction, various awards, New Yorker fiction) show white male millennials nearly vanishing from the pipeline even as older established white male authors continued to appear.
The same ranking of preferred versus disfavored identities that produces this outcome in literary and genre fiction also explains why a publisher can stand by an author who uses classic antisemitic invective while Jewish writers report pressure to scrub their identity or see their events canceled.
A common industry talking point is that “only women are reading books anymore.” Well....yes. You’re mainly publishing books aimed at women, and more specifically at a specific progressive subset of women. When the product mix and the marketing are optimized for one demographic and one set of tastes, that demographic shows up. Everyone else goes elsewhere.