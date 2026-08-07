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Tonto Branco's avatar
Tonto Branco
6d

The Democrats aren’t being “hijacked.” They’ve spent years tolerating and empowering this anti-capitalist, antisemitic, DSA-aligned, grievance-driven faction of post-modern neo-Marxists, and now it’s winning primaries. If the party can’t draw a line, the nation will eventually have to deal with the consequences.

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Gannoc's avatar
Gannoc
7d

Calling it a "double standard" understates the problem. Publishing companies have been ideologically captured for years. It is especially visible in sci-fi and fantasy, where they have openly signaled their intent. Joyce Carol Oates publicly relayed an agent’s report that editors simply would not read first novels by young white male writers.

Analyses of major lists (NYT Notable Fiction, various awards, New Yorker fiction) show white male millennials nearly vanishing from the pipeline even as older established white male authors continued to appear.

The same ranking of preferred versus disfavored identities that produces this outcome in literary and genre fiction also explains why a publisher can stand by an author who uses classic antisemitic invective while Jewish writers report pressure to scrub their identity or see their events canceled.

A common industry talking point is that “only women are reading books anymore.” Well....yes. You’re mainly publishing books aimed at women, and more specifically at a specific progressive subset of women. When the product mix and the marketing are optimized for one demographic and one set of tastes, that demographic shows up. Everyone else goes elsewhere.

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