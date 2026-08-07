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Rep. Josh Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is a founder and vice chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and co-chairman of the Commission on Artificial Intelligence and the Innovation Economy.
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Antisemitism
Democrats
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