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Matti Friedman
Matti Friedman is a Jerusalem-based columnist for The Free Press. He’s the author of five nonfiction books, of which the most recent is Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe, just published by Spiegel & Grau.
Tags:
Antisemitism
Books
Israel
Gaza
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