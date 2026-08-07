Ted Cruz’s Plan to Bring Down Iran’s Regime—and Tucker Carlson

As the American right and left are increasingly pulled toward their ideological extremes, many politicians have chosen to appease the loudest voices in their coalitions even when those voices flirt with or openly embrace antisemitism. Senator Ted Cruz says he’s done playing nice. “If we do not defeat this poison,” he warns, “I believe it will consume th…
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