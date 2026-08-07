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Ted Cruz’s Plan to Bring Down Iran’s Regime—and Tucker Carlson
Aaron MacLean
31M
From Iran’s future to the civil war inside the American right, a conversation on regime change, the GOP’s identity crisis, and antisemitism as one of the defining battles of our time.
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As the American right and left are increasingly pulled toward their ideological extremes, many politicians have chosen to appease the loudest voices in their coalitions even when those voices flirt with or openly embrace antisemitism. Senator Ted Cruz says he’s done playing nice. “If we do not defeat this poison,” he warns, “I believe it will consume th…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
School of War
Tucker Carlson
Iran

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