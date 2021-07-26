Jul 26, 2021 • 1HR 12M

A 21st Century Witch Hunt

 
0:00
-1:11:33
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

Maud Maron is the picture of a passionate progressive. She was a Planned Parenthood escort; a research assistant for a Black Panther leader; a Bernie voter; a public school parent; and, most significantly, a public defender who worked for many years at Legal Aid.

But fellow progressives, including her colleagues at Legal Aid, now insist that Maud is racist, that she supports segregation, that she is, despite all appearances to the contrary, a modern version of Bull Connor.

How did this happen? Why is Maron being lied about so flagrantly? And why did she recently decide to sue Legal Aid, the institution to which she dedicated her career?

You've probably never heard of Maud Maron. But I think you will be shocked by her story -- and inspired by her decision to stand up to a tsunami of lies. 

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices