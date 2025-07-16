What you’re about to read is a poem. Its title is unmentionable, but I can tell you it was nominated for a 2025 Best of the Net Award, which is meant to bring attention to up-and-coming writers in the indie lit scene. Behold:

An excerpt of the feigned poetry. (Screenshot via JakeTheMag.com)

If you’re worried that I’m about to tell you why this poem is good, and imply you’re a bumpkin for thinking otherwise, don’t be. The poem isn’t good. It’s bad, and it’s meant to be.

The author told me so.