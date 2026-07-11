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Michael Karg's avatar
Michael Karg
19m

Wait wait wait. That photo of Suzy and Dan, the screen shot behind them of Travis and Taylor - is that Travis's real hand over her shoulder? Richard Pryor had a line in his act about such a hand.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
1h

I was thinking this morning, Platner to Dem supporters is about like Trump Coin to his supporters. And just when I think I’m marked safe from more Taylor Swift wedding news, here we are.

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