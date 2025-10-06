In Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, the antagonists ruthlessly follow retribution’s golden rule—do unto others as they have done unto you—until by play’s end, the stage is dripping with chopped-off tongues, amputated limbs, severed heads, and murdered children baked and served to their mother for dinner.

But is retribution always foul? In Measure for Measure, another Shakespearean revenge play, the good prince gives the bad prince a taste of his own medicine, and by the play’s end, all is well with the world.

Regardless of whether we’re headed for Titus or something less dark, it’s clear the President of the United States is intent on exacting revenge.