Danielle Sassoon is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. In February, she resigned her post as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York rather than succumb to pressure from the Department of Justice to drop the prosecution of New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Here are her remarks to Yale Law School’s incoming class, delivered August 19 in New Haven, Connecticut. —The Editors

They invited me here today as a cautionary tale, to remind you that it’s not too late. You still have time to back out and go find another profession . . .

I graduated from Yale Law School in 2011, and it really is an honor to be back addressing the incoming 1L class.

Until February of this year, I was a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, ending with a very brief but eventful stint as the U.S. Attorney. The work was challenging and meaningful. I spent years solving murders and helped victims of sex trafficking; I prosecuted a cult leader who extorted and trafficked Sarah Lawrence College students, and took on Sam Bankman-Fried, the unrepentant whiz kid who perpetrated a multibillion-dollar crypto fraud.

Consider this my shameless plug to intern at SDNY next summer.

Then, back in February, I resigned from this job I loved because I was ordered to dismiss a case against New York mayor Eric Adams for reasons that I did not consider consistent with my professional and ethical obligations.