Dave Rubin has been many things: a comedian, a progressive YouTuber, a conservative YouTuber, a best-selling author, and now, perhaps a thing of the past. On Friday, Rubin revealed that he was taking a monthlong break from his longtime YouTube show The Rubin Report, which garners around two million viewers per day. Hosting in his place will be AI Dave, a deepfake AI version Rubin made of himself.

On his last show, Rubin showed off AI Dave’s powers by interviewing the carbon copy of himself in a format that resembled a Zoom call. At first glance, the two are indistinguishable.

“What am I holding in my hands right here?” Dave Rubin asks, holding up some spectacles.

Apparently, AI Dave can both see and hear.

“You’ve got a pair of glasses in your left hand. Looking sharp. My friend,” replied AI Dave. It was Dave Rubin’s voice but emotionless, stilted. The bot says My friend like it’s a separate sentence.

“What’s your favorite show?” Dave Rubin asks the weird golem of himself.

“Golden Girls, man. It’s got classic humor, great writing, and those ladies had impeccable comedic timing,” AI Dave said. The bot doesn’t smile. I’m not sure I want him to. He blinks at strange intervals. He is not a person, but if he were, I think he would kill me.

Real Dave Rubin redirected viewers to his website, where you can talk one-on-one to AI Dave, in a sort of Zoom meeting. I do this. My camera flips on. AI Dave is staring back at me.

“Hello,” I say.

“Hi, how’s it going?” asks AI Dave, with no emotion whatsoever. AI Dave does not care how it’s going. There is a long pause, maybe 15 seconds. He does not blink once. I feel so uncomfortable that I close the window. Then I remember that I have to do this for work. I try clicking back in. Now I have to pay $15 to talk to AI Dave. I do not want to.

I am afraid of AI Dave Rubin.