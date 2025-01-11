WATCH: Why Is the Santa Ynez Reservoir Empty?

The Palisades fire has, at the time of writing, burned over 22,000 acres, thousands of structures, and is still only 11 percent contained. It broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7, and by Wednesday at 3 a.m., firefighters were essentially out of water to fight it.

The Santa Ynez Reservoir holds 117 million gallons of water and is the water supply for the Pacific Palisades. When The Free Press’s Austyn Jeffs arrived at the Santa Ynez Reservoir to take a look on Friday morning, it was closed to the public, but he hiked around the perimeter. What he found was a completely empty reservoir.