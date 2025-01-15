WATCH: Inside the LA Firefighters’ Base Camp

The historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, is usually the home of UCLA’s football team. Now, as the Eaton fire continues to rage over more than 14,000 acres, the arena is home to more than 3,000 firefighters as they rest between shifts battling to get the blazes under control.
The Free Press’s Austyn Jeffs visited the massive operation this …
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events