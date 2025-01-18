WATCH: LA’s Fire Stations Are Falling Apart

I had been covering the LA wildfires for the past two weeks when I got a tip that I should check out the firehouses in the city. Over the last three days, I visited more than 20, and I was shocked by what I saw: buildings in disrepair, mold so bad it was “sickening firefighters,” and one firefighter who was so upset about the conditions he broke down in…
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events