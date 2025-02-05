DOGE Comes for the Cocaine Dogs

Elon Musk, the head of the new federal Department of Government Efficiency—DOGE—has pledged to cut $1 trillion in government spending and to restructure federal agencies with “mass headcount reductions.” While many of Musk’s targets—like those on USAID and the Department of Education—have been controversial, DOGE has drawn attention to some government expenditures that are rather curious, like $10,000 to support a “bearded ladies” cabaret show on ice focusing on climate change, and $75,000 for a study on lizards being blown off trees. We’ll keep an eye on what Musk cuts, and the consequences. Click the video above to see what expenditures are on the chopping block.