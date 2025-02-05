Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
DOGE Comes for the Cocaine Dogs
The Editors
1M
Plus: Atheism in Nepal, tree lizards, and a bearded lady cabaret on ice

Elon Musk, the head of the new federal Department of Government Efficiency—DOGE—has pledged to cut $1 trillion in government spending and to restructure federal agencies with “mass headcount reductions.” While many of Musk’s targets—like those on USAID and the Department of Education—have been controversial, DOGE has drawn attention to some government expenditures that are rather curious, like $10,000 to support a “bearded ladies” cabaret show on ice focusing on climate change, and $75,000 for a study on lizards being blown off trees. We’ll keep an eye on what Musk cuts, and the consequences. Click the video above to see what expenditures are on the chopping block.

Comments
9
Les Jackson
44m

Keep shining that light.

Share
Bruce S. Bevitz
11m

USAID and the Department of Education are useless, contributing zilch to the United States. Like pouring money down a bottomless pit of corruption.

Share
