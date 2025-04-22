Yesterday, The Free Press published a range of views from seven constitutional law experts on the question: Is the Trump administration acting lawlessly? The experts we spoke to—lawyers, judges, and scholars from across the political spectrum—all shared the view that the president is violating the limits of his executive power.

Our piece caused a strong reaction from readers. Many commenters disagreed with this point of view. We decided to engage this topic head on and invite you to take part.

This afternoon, we’re hosting a livestream event exclusively for paid subscribers of The Free Press. Law professors Lawrence Lessig and Jonathan Adler will join Free Press columnist Jed Rubenfeld to discuss the Trump administration’s legal strategy.

This afternoon, we're hosting a livestream event exclusively for paid subscribers of The Free Press. Law professors Lawrence Lessig and Jonathan Adler will join Free Press columnist Jed Rubenfeld to discuss the Trump administration's legal strategy.

We're going live at 3 p.m. ET at TheFP.com.



Please email any questions you have for Jed, Lawrence, and Jonathan now to Tips@TheFP.com, and we'll do our best to answer them live. We start in 30 minutes!