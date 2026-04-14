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Sarah Isgur
Sarah Isgur is the editor of SCOTUSblog, host of the Advisory Opinions podcast, and author of Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Supreme Court
Law
Rule of Law
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