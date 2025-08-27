Our urge to slow down a bit this week was overtaken by headlines that no one in America should ignore. All of them were about the overreach of President Donald Trump. In response, we are bringing you three important articles that show how much is at stake—and will hopefully help you decide where you stand.
Eli Lake writes that Trump’s thirst for revenge and his willingness to use the government’s power against his perceived enemies, like John Bolton, are causing great harm to our republic, even though Democrats did the same thing to Trump when they were in power.
Our columnist Tyler Cowen finds ominous parallels between Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government is taking a 10 percent stake in Intel and the Chinese playbook for its state-owned enterprises, where Xi Jinping is actually in charge.
And yesterday, Free Press columnist and Yale Law School professor Jed Rubenfeld wrote that the president’s new executive order against burning the American flag is designed to tempt the Supreme Court to reconsider the law itself.
I don’t understand why the Free Press has not analyzed the work Matt Taibbi and others have done exposing the conspiracy to undermine the Presidency of the United States which I think is the most bizarre and corrupt story in maybe the last 125 years. Why won’t you talk about that? It’s a huge story and it’s not made up. All facts based releases of our DNI. I just ask why?
Took you long enough. And don’t you DARE to compare the prosecutions of Trump—for taking, mishandling, and refusing to return classified documents, and for aiding and abetting an attack on congress—with the multiple serious harms to democracy and the rule of law he is perpetrating with his attempt to leverage a justified prosecution of Eric Adams into extortion, his blanket pardons of 1600 of his insurrectionist supporters, his firing of highly competent, dedicated, apolitical prosecutors, his attempts to install incompetent lackeys as U.S. Attorneys, DOJ appointees, and judges, his weaponization of the justice system on anyone who dares to criticize him, and—frankly—too many other outrages I can’t even immediately recall anymore. For the first time in my life, I honestly do not know if, to paraphrase my hero Benjamin Franklin, we will be able to keep our republic once Trump has finished his assault on the rule of law.