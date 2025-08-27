Our urge to slow down a bit this week was overtaken by headlines that no one in America should ignore. All of them were about the overreach of President Donald Trump. In response, we are bringing you three important articles that show how much is at stake—and will hopefully help you decide where you stand.

Eli Lake writes that Trump’s thirst for revenge and his willingness to use the government’s power against his perceived enemies, like John Bolton, are causing great harm to our republic, even though Democrats did the same thing to Trump when they were in power.

Read Trump Goes Full Godfather

Our columnist Tyler Cowen finds ominous parallels between Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government is taking a 10 percent stake in Intel and the Chinese playbook for its state-owned enterprises, where Xi Jinping is actually in charge.

And yesterday, Free Press columnist and Yale Law School professor Jed Rubenfeld wrote that the president’s new executive order against burning the American flag is designed to tempt the Supreme Court to reconsider the law itself.