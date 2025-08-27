The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Donald Trump
Law
Tech
Business
Make a comment
Comments
174
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Dave Osborne's avatar
Dave Osborne
4m

I don’t understand why the Free Press has not analyzed the work Matt Taibbi and others have done exposing the conspiracy to undermine the Presidency of the United States which I think is the most bizarre and corrupt story in maybe the last 125 years. Why won’t you talk about that? It’s a huge story and it’s not made up. All facts based releases of our DNI. I just ask why?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maury Epner's avatar
Maury Epner
8m

Took you long enough. And don’t you DARE to compare the prosecutions of Trump—for taking, mishandling, and refusing to return classified documents, and for aiding and abetting an attack on congress—with the multiple serious harms to democracy and the rule of law he is perpetrating with his attempt to leverage a justified prosecution of Eric Adams into extortion, his blanket pardons of 1600 of his insurrectionist supporters, his firing of highly competent, dedicated, apolitical prosecutors, his attempts to install incompetent lackeys as U.S. Attorneys, DOJ appointees, and judges, his weaponization of the justice system on anyone who dares to criticize him, and—frankly—too many other outrages I can’t even immediately recall anymore. For the first time in my life, I honestly do not know if, to paraphrase my hero Benjamin Franklin, we will be able to keep our republic once Trump has finished his assault on the rule of law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
172 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice