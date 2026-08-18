It’s Tuesday, August 18. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Aaron MacLean on the two ticking clocks that will decide the Iran war. Jacob Siegel says the U.S. and Israel are drifting apart—and that’s good. Coleman Hughes on Jason Arday and who gets anointed a black intellectual. And much more.
But first: One town’s war over America’s most-hated surveillance camera.
Move over, data centers. There’s a new third rail uniting the populist left and the don’t-tread-on-me right. It’s called the Flock camera, and it’s reading your license plate to assist with local law enforcement efforts.
Depending on your politics, the cameras are either making streets safer, or building a high-tech surveillance apparatus whose growing power is ripe for abuse. There is evidence to support both of these claims. Flock cameras have already stopped or helped solve more than 700 crimes—including 79 homicides. But the tool is not without its dangers. Police officers have been charged with or accused of illegally using Flock cameras to stalk their ex-girlfriends. And in 2023, two New Mexico women were arrested at gunpoint after a Flock camera mistook a 2 on their vehicle’s license plate for a 7.
To make sense of the war over Flock, River Page traveled to Troy, New York, a town of about 50,000 residents, where locals are fighting over a law that would restrict how Flock’s camera data can be stored and used. The mayor, who opposes the bill, sees it as a thinly veiled “pro-crime” effort to defund the police. Other residents claim they’re being spied on and have resolved to “get rid of Flock through policy or force.”
Flock, River writes, has become a totem of what these residents—and many other Americans—view as “a ruthless, anti-democratic tech industry dead set on remaking the world for its benefit by forcing AI and mass surveillance down everyone’s throats.”
In his dispatch today, River delivers the full picture. It’s a complicated story about trust and the tug of war between a politics that won’t tolerate injustice and one that won’t tolerate disorder. How much crime are we willing to endure in the name of privacy? Or, put differently, how much freedom are we willing to give up in the name of safety?
—Josh Code
In Iran, Trump Is Watching Two Ticking Clocks
For all the ink spilled over the Iran war, only two numbers truly matter, says Aaron MacLean. For one, there’s the outflow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz—which may actually be greater than we think, allowing gas prices to stabilize while Trump turns up the heat on Iran. But the second number is a countdown to January 3, 2027, when a new U.S. Congress takes office—likely a much more Democratic one—and begins to make it much harder for Trump to keep fighting. Read Aaron’s latest column on the crucial numbers squeezing Trump, and whether or not he can bring Iran to its knees before time runs out.
And don’t miss Aaron’s podcast today, School of War, with Pennsylvania senator Dave McCormick on why the right needs a better answer to socialism, lessons in modern warfare from his recent closed-door meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, and why he regrets his 2002 LA Times op-ed supporting the Iraq War: “I was completely wrong.”
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THE NEWS
Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere died Sunday at 36 after she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment where she was temporarily staying. Authorities found no signs of foul play, though her cause of death is still under investigation.
The Supreme Court declined a second time to take up Donald Trump’s bid to toss a $5 million verdict finding he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll, rendering the judgment final. His lawyers are still fighting a separate $83.3 million he owes Carroll in a defamation case on the grounds of presidential immunity.
Jared Kushner spent four hours on Monday urging a skeptical Benjamin Netanyahu to test whether Hamas will actually disarm per Trump’s Board of Peace plan. As the two met, the President told Fox News he wants Israel to halt its air strikes on Gaza.
Luigi Mangione’s trial in New York state court, set for September 8, was effectively postponed by a New York judge yesterday to allow time for the prosecution to respond to Mangione’s motion to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds. On Friday, Mangione pleaded guilty to fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The House Ethics Committee announced Monday it is investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat, over allegations of sexual misconduct. Gomez admitted to “personal mistakes outside my marriage,” but maintained that all acts were consensual.
Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33 percent, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll—the lowest so far in his second term. Animating the disapproval is soaring gas prices caused by the Iran war, which only one in five Americans think has been worth it.
Opening statements in the trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur began Monday, nearly 30 years after the rapper was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors called the drive-by an “act of revenge” by defendant Duane “Keffe D” Davis, claiming he incriminated himself in his own memoir.
Speaking on Trump’s approval rating and higher prices. Iran has been neutered, whatever you and the media preach. Gas prices averaged $3.50/gallon during the Biden administration. They’re hovering just below that for the 2 years Trump has been in office. Obviously, if the Strait remains a choke point it will rise. Personally, it’s well worth the cost increases to have this regime decimated. Alternative routes will be created and soon enough the Hormuz question will not be to Iran’s advantage. The midterms will be tough on Trump because people are dumbed down by the MSM obsession with disingenuous, false, misdirection reporting.
Anyone seen Lanny lately?