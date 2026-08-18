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Rohn Renner's avatar
Rohn Renner
1h

Speaking on Trump’s approval rating and higher prices. Iran has been neutered, whatever you and the media preach. Gas prices averaged $3.50/gallon during the Biden administration. They’re hovering just below that for the 2 years Trump has been in office. Obviously, if the Strait remains a choke point it will rise. Personally, it’s well worth the cost increases to have this regime decimated. Alternative routes will be created and soon enough the Hormuz question will not be to Iran’s advantage. The midterms will be tough on Trump because people are dumbed down by the MSM obsession with disingenuous, false, misdirection reporting.

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Remember, remember...'s avatar
Remember, remember...
1h

Anyone seen Lanny lately?

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