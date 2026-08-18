The Free Press
Ask Coleman Hughes Anything
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Preview
Senator McCormick Thinks That America’s Military Is Stuck in the Past
Aaron MacLean
46M
How the U.S. can rebuild its military, compete with China, and prepare for the wars of the future.
LISTEN IN APP
Presented by

Pennsylvania senator Dave McCormick, a West Point graduate, Desert Storm veteran, and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, is concerned about America’s wealth gap, which he says is approaching “a version of capitalism I don’t think we want.” Today, McCormick joins School of War for a candid conversation about why the right needs a better answer to soci…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Congress
School of War
Capitalism
AI

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopShowsEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice