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Randall S Bassin's avatar
Randall S Bassin
12m

RE: "Israel vs. ‘The New York Times’

New York Times writer Nicholas Kristof’s incendiary article this week [...]"

Didn't TNYT run it as an Opinion piece? While too many readers won't recognize the distinction, it's still not a news article.

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