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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
8m

PEEL ME A BANANA

Voter Fraud is IMPOSSIBLE.

Only a Nazi Racist Homophobe would say otherwise.

Sure, we have hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars in FRAUD….

Social Security FRAUD

Learing Center FRAUD

Hospice Care FRAUD

Medicare FRAUD

Medicaid FRAUD

Government Procurement FRAUD

Campaign Funding FRAUD

USAID FRAUD

Food Stamp FRAUD

Housing Tax Credits FRAUD

Disaster Relief FRAUD

Earned Income Tax Credits FRAUD

Pandemic Relief FRAUD

Bid Rigging FRAUD

Employee Retention Tax Credits FRAUD

Product Substitution FRAUD

Phantom Employee FRAUD

I could go on indefinitely…

BUT it is impossible to have Voter Fraud.

Tens of millions of people voting over the course of weeks if not months,

Some requiring ID and some not…

Some allowing mail-in balloting and some not…

Voter rolls that haven’t been updated in decades…

What could go wrong?

The Vestal Virgins were not as pure as the U.S voting system.

Damn Trump and his MAGA Nazis who dare to question the only fraud proof operation in this country.

Questioning elections undermines Democracy.

BUT what would you expect from fascists?

Peel me a banana.

In this Republic we have an abundance of them.

😉😉😉😉😉

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
15m

Anybody who honestly thinks that 150,000,000 plus people can be involved in ANY activity and there not be fraud is an idiot.

Whether that fraud is sufficient to change an election is open for debate.

I come down on the side that it wasn't at that level in 2020 but there is zero reason that people should be treated as a pariah for believing something differenct than I do.

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