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Batya Ungar-Sargon
American Jew. Host of "Batya!" on @NewsNation, 7PM Saturday, 11AM Sunday. Author of Bad News, Second Class, and The Jews & the Left.
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Antisemitism
Iran
JD Vance
MAGA
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