Vice President J.D. Vance has found the real culprit behind the collapse of the Trump administration’s peace deal with Iran, for which he led negotiations. It’s not the lying mullahs who spent the past 40 years murdering Americans and lying to credulous Democrats about their peaceful intentions. It’s not the lying Iranian negotiators who told Vance and other U.S. negotiators that they were signing a deal in good faith, only to fire on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz a week later. Certainly, it wasn’t Vance himself, who told CNN’s Jake Tapper how “cool” it was to be making progress in talks with Iran’s leaders.

No, the real culprit behind the collapse of Vance’s deal with Iran is conniving Israelis who used their shekels to pay influencers to character-assassinate the vice president, all for the crime of seeking peace.

This is what the vice president implied Wednesday on The Joe Rogan Experience. Vance described the opposition he has faced for brokering what many Americans, including myself, saw as a humiliating deal that suspended U.S. military operations without securing any of the aims President Donald Trump laid out at the beginning of the war, such as a permanent end to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic-missile programs. The language of the deal also made clear the Iranians would not honor their pledge to let ships pass through the strait, which was their only major concession in the agreement. It was clear from the get-go that this “deal” was a capitulation by the greatest superpower ever to exist to a country with no navy and barely any economy. The agreement was worse than the 2015 agreement with Iran struck by President Barack Obama—which Vance spent years mocking—because unlike the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it made clear that Iran now believes it has total control over the strait, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil travels. We decimated them militarily, but they won—thanks to the terms Vance helped hammer out.