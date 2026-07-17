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‘The Odyssey’ and the Search for Historical Truth, with James Diggle and John Underhill
Aaron MacLean
1HR 2M
For centuries, scholars have debated where Odysseus called home. New evidence suggests we’ve been looking in the wrong place.
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James Diggle, emeritus professor of Greek and Latin at Cambridge University, and John Underhill, professor of geoscience and energy transition at the University of Aberdeen, join School of War to discuss their decades-long search for the real Ithaca of Homer’s Odyssey. Based on their recent Antigone journal article, In Search of Ithaca,” they explain w…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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