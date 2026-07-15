Shortly after 5 a.m. on August 15, 2024, William Hylton stood at the foot of his son’s hospital bed, gently stroking his leg.

Around him, the intensive care unit at Bridgeport Hospital Milford Campus had erupted into chaos. Nurses and doctors pumped on 26-year-old Conor Hylton’s chest, shouting instructions and working frantically to resuscitate him. A breathing tube protruded from his mouth. Dark, lumpy, blood-clotted vomit stained the sheets and pooled on the floor.

“It’s just a very chaotic scene, as you can imagine,” William recalled. “You just want your child to survive. You start trying to make deals with God.”

Across the hallway, William’s wife sat hunched over a trash can, sick with fear.

Then, at 6:11 a.m., a doctor’s voice cut through the commotion.

“Is his family there?”

The voice came from a large monitor mounted on the wall. There, on-screen, was the physician directing the resuscitation efforts. He was 17 miles away, working from Yale New Haven Health’s headquarters in the tele-ICU hub.