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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1m

Fully pardoned and yet Fauci won't give answers. So what if he thinks that the republicans are out to get him. They are, by the way. So what. You grow a spine and answer the questions posed. A man stands his ground. A man defends himself in the court of public opinion. All Fauci did was add fuel to the fire that he is a liar and that he caused undue harm to the country. And the democrats defending him are no better. They should be demanding he answer the questions posed. The American People have a right to these answers. All this shows is how the Democrats are no longer the party of the people but of the elites with their ideology, and they don't care about the average American.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3m

Are some forms of hate better ( more acceptable) than others? Does it depend on the ethnicity or religion or race or politics of the hater or the target of her hatred? This is a serious question . Especially for those whose lawns are adorned with "hate has no place here" signs?

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