The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
International
Europe
Make a comment
Comments
7
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Susan Russell's avatar
Susan Russell
just now

Abuse and gaming of asylum has led to escalating crises in the United States and Europe. You report in the same issue that Britain is on the verge of a civil war because of it. The United States is not far behind.

No matter. In today's sympathetic portrait --yesterday it was a woman defending migrants from ICE and she was a "Trump voter"! -- the New York Times specializes in this- it's a form of propaganda: you take a crisis, something the majority doesn't like, but you take one individual in the crisis and portray that individual sympathetically to defeat opposition to the much bigger, more damaging thing--Nocera makes the case for the status quo and for a removed immigration judge. The current system is a million in and a handful out. The finger in the dam. Does anyone actually follow a deportation order?

Facing untenable crime, refusal to assimilate, and a culture clash of Homeric proportions, the Danes have acted, considerably tightening asylum requirements. The seekers must speak the language, be employed, they can't import their families, and they can be and are repatriated for many reasons. It is trying to break up ghettos. This has very substantially reduced the influx.

What has happened to the requirement or principle that seekers should seek asylum in the first country they encounter? Millions are traversing continents and oceans, it's a full- fledged industry, to arrive in the U.S. and Europe. Most are not asylum seekers; they are migrants. In Europe, it's about boats. Leftist human rights groups want no end in sight for the boats, an infinity of boats to the small Celtic islands, and any effort to stop them and the all too obvious outcome is a violation of human rights. The Brits have no human rights. Only the boats. Expelled from Uganda, Mamdani's father traversed oceans and continents to arrive and teach decolonizing, Third Worldism, anti- capitalism, anti-Americanism at Columbia. It was the gift that keeps on giving: his son the first communist socialist mayor of New York City. That's what our policy got us. What a travesty, an utter politicization of a humane law.

Now numbers are reaching critical mass especially in blue States and cities, the "progressive" vote has pivoted very quickly towards socialism, opposition to private property. Private property means our houses, our businesses, our investments. Our way of life. This is serious. It's about self- preservation. The recently ousted, erstwhile head of the Oxford Union was planning on arguing that flying the British flag is a racist act that should not be permitted. It's already de facto banned and several areas and taken down from schools in London.

Immigration to entirely built and successful First World countries with welfare systems must be minimal, surgical, based on what that country needs. Incomefd must support and respect the countries that host them. How that's enforced in real life remains anyone's guess. Incomers cannot be a burden on the taxpayers, must speak the language,and must assimilate. Asylum should revert to its an original and humane purpose.

The final news is the United States, England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden are not the only countries on the planet. Countries in these regions -- Asia, China Middle East, must take people more attuned to their societies and culture. The left is ignoring this to overwhelm and remake the West.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
deborah dickson's avatar
deborah dickson
28m

This was the most informative, thought provoking, Front Page in weeks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice