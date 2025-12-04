It’s Thursday, December 4. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: The motivated reasoning of climate science. An immigration judge fired by Trump speaks out. Ryan Holiday on the book you should read instead of “The Catcher in the Rye.” Elliot Ackerman on how Pete Hegseth screwed up. And much more.

But first: How bad are things in Europe?

David Betz—a historian and professor at King’s College London—is an unlikely prophet of doom. Betz has spent the last 24 years writing “specialist articles and books” as a scholar of civil wars, and he has recently come to the alarming conclusion that Britain is destined for civil war. In fact, Betz thinks the early stages of such a conflict are already underway. “The tipping point has already been passed,” he tells Dominic Green, who writes about Betz—and the possibility of civil war in Britain—for The Free Press today.

It sounds like a fringe theory, but does Betz have a point? Read Dom’s report for more on the professor’s dystopian predictions—and why he thinks it’s not just Britain that faces a dark future.

From one alarming European story to another. Kara Kennedy examines the strange case of Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen. She’s no ordinary citizen—she’s spent the last 30 years in Finland’s parliament, and served for several years as the country’s interior minister. But that hasn’t saved her from Helsinki’s speech police.

A member of Finland’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, she criticized its 2019 decision to sponsor an LGBT Pride event. She did this by tweeting a passage from the Bible saying that gay sex is sinful and, as a result, has been on trial for the last six years as state prosecutors try again and again to convict her of a hate crime.

Now that it’s reached the Supreme Court of Finland, Kennedy says the heart of the matter “is a simple question with massive consequences: Can quoting the Bible be a crime?” Read her dispatch—a truly wild tale—to find out.

—Will Rahn

‘They Want to Dismantle the System’ Joe Nocera Immigration courts were already struggling to clear a massive backlog of cases. Then the Trump administration started firing judges. Joe Nocera spoke to one of them, Olivia Cassin, who thinks the dismissals are “an across-the-board attack on the protectors of due process and the rule of law.” Read his piece on the high stakes of the administration’s latest immigration fight. Read full story

The Cost of Confused Climate Science The Editors Will climate change destroy the Great Barrier Reef? Many climate scientists and their acolytes believed that such an outcome was inevitable. But, as it turns out, many of the more cataclysmic predictions proffered by climate scientists in recent years haven’t come to pass, leading to major study retractions and admissions of sloppy work. So why do they keep getting it wrong? Read our latest editorial to find out. Read full story

Hegseth Unbound the Troops and Ran Into the Law Elliot Ackerman Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised to “untie the hands of warfighters” and empower commanders to do what is “dark and difficult.” But is the controversy over the narco boat strikes a sign that his approach is just a recipe for war crimes? “The problem with Hegseth is that he isn’t railing against rules of engagement,” writes Elliot Ackerman, a Marine veteran. “He’s railing against the law of war.” Read full story

Could Massachusetts Become the First State to Undo Legal Weed? Josh Code On Wednesday, Massachusetts took a major step toward reversing the legalization of marijuana. And the commonwealth is not alone. Across the country, lawmakers are slowly turning against recreational cannabis. Josh Code spoke with the man spearheading the revolt against widespread weed legalization, and together they analyze why voters and policymakers are starting to sour on pot. Read full story

On Old School: Read this Book Instead of The Catcher in the Rye

In the latest episode of Old School, Shilo Brooks sits down with author Ryan Holiday to discuss Walker Percy’s The Moviegoer. Percy’s classic follows a Korean War veteran who has money, women, and a respectable job, but whose inner life is defined by existential malaise and a spiritual itch that he calls “the search.” Holiday—who describes the novel as a better and more mature Southern cousin to The Catcher in the Rye—makes the case that the New Orleans–set story is even more relevant in our media-saturated world than it was when it was published in 1961, with more Americans than ever still on their own quiet search for meaning.

A Live Q&A with Haviv Rettig Gur

Join us this evening at 5 p.m. ET for a live conversation with Maya Sulkin and our Middle East analyst, Haviv Rettig Gur. Haviv will be answering subscriber questions about Israeli politics, the latest on Hamas and Hezbollah, and anything else you’re wondering about in the region. You can still submit a question here. This is a livestream for paid subscribers.

President Trump said on Tuesday that he could soon begin ordering land strikes on alleged narco-traffickers in Latin America. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump said on Tuesday that he could soon begin ordering land strikes on alleged narco-traffickers in Latin America following an astounding U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and a series of deadly strikes against boats purportedly carrying drugs. “You know, the land is much easier,” Trump told reporters. “And we’re going to start that very soon, too.”

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will pardon Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, a conservative Democrat, on charges of conspiracy and bribery. House Republicans had hoped to unseat Cuellar in next year’s midterms.

Progressive councilman James Solomon defeated former governor Jim McGreevey in a runoff for Jersey City’s mayoral race. McGreevey’s loss marks the end of an attempted political comeback, 20 years after he resigned from his governor’s seat due to an extramarital affair with another man.

New data from the payroll processor ADP shows that private hiring fell in November. According to ADP, the private sector lost 32,000 jobs in November, a sharp downturn from the 47,000 private-sector jobs gained in October.

A wave of federal agents arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday, part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants residing in the United States. With protests expected in the heavily Democratic city, Louisiana state police will assist federal law enforcement operations; the New Orleans city police will not.

The Trump administration has paused immigration applications from 19 “high-risk” countries, including Iran, Venezuela, Somalia, and Libya. The memo cited last week’s shooting of two National Guardsmen by an Afghan national as a result of ineffective vetting that now poses a “threat to the American people.”

The death toll of a massive Hong Kong high-rise apartment fire rose to 159 on Wednesday, with victims ranging from 1 to 97 years old. Authorities have arrested six people who allegedly deactivated some of the building’s fire alarms before the flames broke out. Thirty people are still missing.