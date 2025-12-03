Have you heard how, by the end of the century, climate change will cut the world’s economic output by two thirds? How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, one of the wonders of the natural world, is disappearing? How the island nations of the Pacific are sinking into the sea?

If you have even a glancing knowledge of the reporting on climate change, you have heard all of this and much more. It’s always a minute to midnight when it comes to the climate, and the future we’re approaching is a barren desert, where humanity’s last stragglers scrape for seeds in the grit of the hot wind.