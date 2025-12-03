I’ve been interested in how money works for as long as I can remember.

When I was 6 or 7 years old, I opened a passbook savings account with just a few dollars in it. I’d bring a quarter to the Savings & Loan, hand it to the teller, and they’d stamp my little blue book. Watching that balance grow, even by a few cents, was my first look at compound interest.

My mom was a stockbroker, and financial newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s were always on the coffee table. Those conversations shaped the environment I grew up in. I’d take the bus downtown and watch the stock ticker scroll in office building lobbies. I tried out all kinds of little businesses—selling baseball cards and newspapers, fixing up PCs—just to see what worked and what I could learn.