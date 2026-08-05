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Nobodyknowsnothing
24m

democrats can win because Trump is in power and Trump is awful it won't take much for them to win the house and even potentially the senate because when you have a lying, grifting, drifting and sundowning president who launches a war nobody wants except Israel then loses it , things are made much easier even if dems own policies are dubious at best. Republicans will need to find an answer and the answer is not more of Trump and Maga

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