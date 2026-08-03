In case you haven’t noticed, socialism is suddenly surging in America—especially among young adult voters. Nearly two-thirds of Americans ages 18 to 29 hold a favorable view of socialism. And not just the warm and fuzzy Danish kind of socialism: Candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, who officially advocate abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and nationalizing large corporations, have won primary victories in states and districts across the country. Most famously, after storming to the New York City mayoral seat in November, self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is riding high, with a favorability rating of 58 percent.

As a behavioral scientist, I am frequently asked a simple question: Why?

One explanation for the American left’s populist surge is that this is the inevitable future of American politics. Capitalism has run its course, the argument goes, producing the world’s first trillionaire while millions struggle to pay rent and buy groceries. Economic inequality and social injustice can only deepen without radical change. Democratic socialism is the natural and logical terminus, and the only long-term solution.

Here’s another explanation, which—setting aside my own political views—I find more likely: Democratic socialism, as we see it today, is a fad. Although it might wreak some havoc in the near future, it will collapse, to be remembered merely as a passing political fancy.