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Ukraine’s Top Drone Commander on What the Pentagon Keeps Missing
Aaron MacLean
29M
Yuri Fedorenko helped Ukraine transform commercial drones into one of the most effective weapons of the war. Here’s how he did it—and what the United States still has to learn about battlefield tech.
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Yuri Fedorenko has spent four years turning a volunteer rifle company into the 429th “Achilles” Brigade, one of the most lethal units in Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Today, he joins School of War to discuss how the battlefield has evolved since Russia’s full-scale invasion: improvising with commercial drones in 2022, scaling a unit that now hunts targets …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
International
Ukraine

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