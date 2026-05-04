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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3m

Two months from.today millions will be celebrating America's 250th birthday. And millions will be looking for a do over.

The Declaration of Independence has two cornerstone philosophies:(1) that all men are created equally ( and created implies who did the creating) & (2) that all humans have the inalienable right to life ,liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I hope the second notion receives the focus it deserves because it is the essence of America because it speaks to individual rights that we all have and that are not derived from government. Our civil war today is in many ways all about this issue : what are our rights as individuals, and what is the role to be played by our government? Those who voted in NYC and Seattle for have made clear where they stand and what they want. What are the odds that either of these cities will reverse course and return to the notions expressed by our Founders who risked their lives by opposing a monarch at a time when all of old Europe was ruled by real kings who had and exercised extreme power over their subjects' lives, freedom( non existent) and individual pursuits of happiness. Will we choose to maintain our freedoms as individuals or will we choose a world of increased government control which harkens back to the old world of real kings who suppressed individual rights including the ownership of private property( a huge part of the pursuit of happiness). Maybe this is why the loudest "protesters " are so unHAPPY.

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Stephen Schrader's avatar
Stephen Schrader
5m

Am I shocked by the misstatement of The FP & it's blurb this morning?

No I am not. Contrast this, dear commenters:

"...and the Trump administration turned down a deal that would have given the government a 90 percent stake in the airline."

With this from the CNBC link provided:

"Spirit bondholders rejected an 11th-hour bailout proposal from the Trump administration that could have included up to $500 million to keep the ailing airline afloat. The deal would have put the government ahead of other bondholders’ claims and given it an up to 90% stake in the airline."

Give up the MSM bias, TFP.

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