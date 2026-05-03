Last week, a Somali immigrant named Essa Suleiman allegedly stabbed two Jewish men in the Golders Green neighborhood of north London. London police called the stabbings a terrorist act, and a shadowy new group called HAYI quickly claimed responsibility. “Zionists were targeted by our lone wolves in the Golders Green area of London,” HAYI said in a video on social media. “Historically, the Jews are the killers of Jesus Christ, and today the Zionists are the killers of innocent women and children.”

The assault was the latest in a wave of attacks HAYI has claimed to have carried out over the past two months against Jewish, American, and Israeli targets across Europe. The terror group is now threatening to move its operations into the U.S., and its operatives recently warned President Donald Trump and his cabinet that they could be next.

HAYI operatives recently warned President Donald Trump and his cabinet that they could be next.(screenshot via a HAYI channel on Telegram)

“Know this, you ignorant one: Retribution will pursue you, and will pursue your children,” a post written in English and attributed to the terror network warned April 20 on one of its Telegram channels. “This is a promise from those who stand on the right.”

HAYI is an Arabic acronym for “The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous,” and the group surfaced shortly after the U.S. and Israel began joint air strikes against the Islamic Republic on February 28, warning that it was beginning “military operations” around the world.

On March 9, an improvised explosive device detonated in front of a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liège. HAYI, or Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, quickly began posting videos of the attack on Telegram and X.