It’s Thursday, July 10. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Only Eric Adams can beat Zohran Mamdani. Why ‘Love Island’ is the gateway drug for lasting love. Will Trump broker a deal between Syria and Israel? And more.

But first: The astronaut who would be NASA’s king.

As in any divorce, it’s the children who suffer most. And the breakup between Elon Musk and President Trump is no exception.

Today, Gabe Kaminsky talks to a major casualty of the Trump-Musk feud: Jared Isaacman, the entrepreneur, astronaut, and Musk ally who was the president’s pick to rebuild NASA. As Musk’s relationship with Trump fell apart, however, the White House yanked Isaacman’s nomination.

Gabe was the first to report on the hesitation among Republican lawmakers about Isaacman’s appointment back in January. Now, Isaacman tells Gabe his side of the story, and offers his views on Trump and Musk and why, even after having been collateral damage in the political breakup of the decade, he’s not sure he’s done with D.C.

—Will Rahn

Is Peace Between Israel and Syria Really Possible? Michael Oren With new leadership in Damascus, Trump wants a deal between Syria and Israel. The dream of peace between the two countries is not new, warns Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States. And delivering it will be a tall order. Read full story

Only Eric Adams Can Stop Mamdani Will Rahn Socialist Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, and right now, with the rest of the vote split between a clown car of candidates, he’s looking at a cakewalk victory in November. Will Rahn makes the case that, for all his shortcomings, incumbent mayor Eric Adams is the only one up to the task, and the rest of the field should unite behind him. Read full story

What ‘Love Island’ Gets Right About Dating Sascha Seinfeld To Boomers, it might look like the end of civilization—but for Gen Z, Love Island makes dating seem silly and fun again. In an age of apathy, polarization, and celibacy, Sascha Seinfeld argues that the reality dating show Love Island is one of the last places where young people still practice connection—flirting, fumbling, and cracking on. Read full story

Trump Says: Drill, Baby, Drill. The Stock Market Says: No Way. Peter Coy Trump’s pushing fossil fuels—but the market’s betting on solar and wind. Peter Coy explains topsy-turvy energy stocks, why clean energy is thriving under a president who’s trying to kill it, and why the future of power may already be out of his hands. Read full story

President Donald Trump participates in a multilateral lunch with visiting African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 9, 2025. (Jim Watson via Getty Images)