The Free Press
Get your tickets now to our next live debate!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
23
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
5m

If Trump can clean up DC it will be a gauntlet thrown at all the blue shit hole cities. Democrats have destroyed our cities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Morey's avatar
Chris Morey
15m

The Macron-Owens fracas has one interesting facet: it appears that saying publicly without evidence that a person is trans is to be regarded as an insult. so severe as to be legally actionable.

Consider some analogies: saying publicly without evidence that a person is a rapist or a fraudster or a child abuser is undeniably defamatory. In the first example, I believe Pres. Trump went to court to prove that in his own case. Conversely, a majority of people would argue that saying publicly that someone is lesbian or gay might be intended as an insult, but is not defamatory, any more than saying (decades post McCarthy) that someone is a member of the Communist Party. They fall into the category of simple inaccurate (or perhaps accurate) statements.

What does this say about transgenderism? Not even Owens is claiming Brigitte Macron is a Queer Theory 'trans activist' trying to force her extreme views on society. Is our society saying, with the gender-critical zealots, that living a peaceful and law-abiding life in the opposite sex to one's birth sex is akin to a serious crime (or indeed IS a serious crime)?

My personal view, and I expect a lot of flak for expressing it, is that members of society who are saying that should be ashamed of themselves. They're the lineal descendants of those who went around 'queer-bashing' in my youth. What the media, including the FP, calls 'trans activists' have no interest in transgenderism as traditionally defined, and less than no sympathy for 'true' trans people. It's time the media studied up the subject and got its act together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice