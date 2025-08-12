It’s Tuesday, August 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Trump sends in the National Guard to clear out D.C.’s homeless encampments. A neglected Biden-era immigration hotline may hold the key to rescuing missing migrant children. And more.
But first: Abigail Shrier on the danger of asking kids if they’re depressed.
While I was writing my book Bad Therapy, my middle school–aged son returned home from sleepaway camp with a persistent stomachache.
I took him to urgent care, where a nurse asked me to leave the room so he could administer a mental health screening tool put out by our National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
Afterward, I requested a copy of the survey and photographed it. Here, verbatim, are the five questions the nurse intended to ask my son in private:
1. In the past few weeks, have you wished you were dead?
2. In the past few weeks, have you felt that you or your family would be better off if you were dead?
3. In the past week, have you been having thoughts about killing yourself?
4. Have you ever tried to kill yourself? If yes, how? When?
5. Are you thinking of killing yourself right now? If yes, please describe.
Children across America are being asked these questions by doctors. Because this is explicit protocol from the National Institute of Mental Health: Ask parents to leave so that you can administer the following questions to kids, ages eight and up, who may have not shown any signs of mental distress.
There are so many problems with this. The main one is: Kids are wildly suggestible, especially where psychiatric symptoms are concerned. Ask a kid repeatedly if he might be depressed—How about now? Are you sure?—and he just might decide that he is.
Now, thanks to Illinois governor JB Pritzker, tens of thousands of Illinois kids will be encouraged to think of themselves as sick. Many or most will be false positives.
Read my piece:
—Abigail Shrier
If kids are suffering from overdiagnosis, many of the homeless people on our streets—and almost one in five homeless individuals have psychotic conditions—suffer from a policy regime that allows them literally to die in plain sight.
Donald Trump thinks he has a solution. He recently signed an executive order that makes it easier to impose psychiatric care on homeless people who suffer from severe mental illness.
Dr. Sally Satel is a psychiatrist who knows this problem intimately and says she largely agrees with Trump’s executive order if—and that’s a big if—he carries it out properly.
We got a taste of how it might play out yesterday when President Trump announced that he is putting the Washington, D.C., police under federal control and deploying the National Guard, and part of their mandate will include clearing homeless encampments.
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron hired investigators to research Candace Owens as they geared up for a lawsuit against the podcaster, according to the Financial Times. The Macrons’ lawsuit accuses Owens of defamation for claiming that Brigitte is biologically male.
An Israeli air strike killed five Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday, including one with alleged ties to Hamas. A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed Anas Al-Sharif was a target of the attack and accused him of collaborating with the terror group, while Al Jazeera denied the allegations.
A federal judge said yesterday he will not unseal grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigations in a new blow to President Trump’s campaign to deflect public attention from his alleged Epstein ties. “The Maxwell grand jury testimony is not a matter of significant historical or public interest,” Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote. “Far from it.”
An explosion at a U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh left two dead and at dozens injured yesterday. In the hours after the explosion, first responders rescued one worker from the rubble of the Coke Works plant in Clairton.
Tropical Storm Erin formed in the Atlantic Ocean yesterday and could become the first hurricane of the season. Early models expect the storm to strengthen into a major hurricane as it nears the Caribbean later this week, though it does not pose an immediate threat to the U.S.
A California judge heard arguments yesterday about whether the Trump administration violated federal law when it deployed the National Guard to quell this summer’s protests in Los Angeles. The trial could set the stage for more legal battles as Trump deploys National Guard troops to fight crime in Washington, D.C.
President Trump says that Ukraine and Russia will both have to cede land to one another to end their war. “There’ll be some land swapping going on,” Trump said yesterday, just days before his planned peace talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.
Ford will spend $2 billion to overhaul a factory in Kentucky, allowing it to produce more affordable electric vehicles while increasing profit margins. The automaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, announced the investment yesterday at the company’s Louisville plant, which will be converted to make electric cars after 70 years of producing gas-powered vehicles.
This year, the first personalized CRISPR treatment was used to save the life of a baby boy with a rare genetic disorder in Philadelphia. Pretty soon, the same technology may be used to select for traits that have nothing to do with health: intelligence, height, even personality.
For our next live debate, we’re convening four experts to tackle the ethics of gene editing in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss this one!
If Trump can clean up DC it will be a gauntlet thrown at all the blue shit hole cities. Democrats have destroyed our cities.
The Macron-Owens fracas has one interesting facet: it appears that saying publicly without evidence that a person is trans is to be regarded as an insult. so severe as to be legally actionable.
Consider some analogies: saying publicly without evidence that a person is a rapist or a fraudster or a child abuser is undeniably defamatory. In the first example, I believe Pres. Trump went to court to prove that in his own case. Conversely, a majority of people would argue that saying publicly that someone is lesbian or gay might be intended as an insult, but is not defamatory, any more than saying (decades post McCarthy) that someone is a member of the Communist Party. They fall into the category of simple inaccurate (or perhaps accurate) statements.
What does this say about transgenderism? Not even Owens is claiming Brigitte Macron is a Queer Theory 'trans activist' trying to force her extreme views on society. Is our society saying, with the gender-critical zealots, that living a peaceful and law-abiding life in the opposite sex to one's birth sex is akin to a serious crime (or indeed IS a serious crime)?
My personal view, and I expect a lot of flak for expressing it, is that members of society who are saying that should be ashamed of themselves. They're the lineal descendants of those who went around 'queer-bashing' in my youth. What the media, including the FP, calls 'trans activists' have no interest in transgenderism as traditionally defined, and less than no sympathy for 'true' trans people. It's time the media studied up the subject and got its act together.