It’s Tuesday, August 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Trump sends in the National Guard to clear out D.C.’s homeless encampments. A neglected Biden-era immigration hotline may hold the key to rescuing missing migrant children. And more.

But first: Abigail Shrier on the danger of asking kids if they’re depressed.

While I was writing my book Bad Therapy, my middle school–aged son returned home from sleepaway camp with a persistent stomachache.

I took him to urgent care, where a nurse asked me to leave the room so he could administer a mental health screening tool put out by our National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Afterward, I requested a copy of the survey and photographed it. Here, verbatim, are the five questions the nurse intended to ask my son in private:

1. In the past few weeks, have you wished you were dead? 2. In the past few weeks, have you felt that you or your family would be better off if you were dead? 3. In the past week, have you been having thoughts about killing yourself? 4. Have you ever tried to kill yourself? If yes, how? When? 5. Are you thinking of killing yourself right now? If yes, please describe.

Children across America are being asked these questions by doctors. Because this is explicit protocol from the National Institute of Mental Health: Ask parents to leave so that you can administer the following questions to kids, ages eight and up, who may have not shown any signs of mental distress.

There are so many problems with this. The main one is: Kids are wildly suggestible, especially where psychiatric symptoms are concerned. Ask a kid repeatedly if he might be depressed—How about now? Are you sure?—and he just might decide that he is.

Now, thanks to Illinois governor JB Pritzker, tens of thousands of Illinois kids will be encouraged to think of themselves as sick. Many or most will be false positives.

Read my piece:

—Abigail Shrier

If kids are suffering from overdiagnosis, many of the homeless people on our streets—and almost one in five homeless individuals have psychotic conditions—suffer from a policy regime that allows them literally to die in plain sight.

Donald Trump thinks he has a solution. He recently signed an executive order that makes it easier to impose psychiatric care on homeless people who suffer from severe mental illness.

Dr. Sally Satel is a psychiatrist who knows this problem intimately and says she largely agrees with Trump’s executive order if—and that’s a big if—he carries it out properly.

We got a taste of how it might play out yesterday when President Trump announced that he is putting the Washington, D.C., police under federal control and deploying the National Guard, and part of their mandate will include clearing homeless encampments.

Trump Just Handed China the Tools to Beat America in AI Matt Pottinger and Liza Tobin Trump just handed China a win in the artificial intelligence race that he may soon regret—by ending an export ban on powerful chips used to train AI models. “China’s lack of unfettered access to U.S.-designed AI chips is America’s clearest advantage in the AI race,” write national security experts Matt Pottinger and Liza Tobin. “By reversing the ban, the White House is helping Beijing’s Communist regime close the gap.” Read full story

Inside Trump’s Push to Find Unaccompanied Migrant Children Madeleine Rowley How did unaccompanied minors who crossed the border into the U.S. end up in the care of gang-affiliated guardians? The answer may lie in a backlog of 65,000 calls to a neglected Biden-era hotline, rife with reports of abuse, rape, and human trafficking. Today, a small army of government volunteers is combing through these call logs to track down the migrant children in danger—and bring the adults who victimize them to justice. Read full story

The Queen of Unpopular Opinions Coleman Hughes In the latest episode of his podcast, Coleman Hughes sat down with Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, whose criticisms of the left have consistently drawn subscriber ire—and earned her a loyal fanbase. Don’t miss their conversation, where McArdle discusses her contrarian takes, including the future of journalism in the AI era: “ChatGPT can’t get a congressional staffer drunk and get them to spill on the tax bill.” Read full story

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron hired investigators to research Candace Owens as they geared up for a lawsuit against the podcaster, according to the Financial Times. (Benjamin Cremel via Getty Images)

This year, the first personalized CRISPR treatment was used to save the life of a baby boy with a rare genetic disorder in Philadelphia. Pretty soon, the same technology may be used to select for traits that have nothing to do with health: intelligence, height, even personality.

For our next live debate, we're convening four experts to tackle the ethics of gene editing in Pittsburgh.

