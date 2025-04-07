It’s the world’s oldest store of value, the metal that outlasts empires.

Gold shattered records in March, surging past $3,000 an ounce for the first time in history. The rally has been fueled by fear of inflation, fear of tariffs, and fear of geopolitical uncertainty. And depending on who you ask, the surge is either a rational result of financial instability or just another speculative frenzy.

The yellow metal’s worth is rooted in its beauty, its scarcity, and its utility. It is, according to some, immune from the failings of government and financial institutions. But it doesn’t generate wealth like stocks and bonds. While companies innovate and grow, gold mostly sits in vaults, producing nothing.

So is gold a good investment?