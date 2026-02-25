The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
Clarity Seeker
Clarity Seeker
13m

Sportsmanship matters to so many us. We were taught to be a gracious winner and not a sore loser. Our hockey players as exemplified by Jack Hughes did just that . We as fans should do the same. It is unfortunate if some chose not to.

All that being said, as Rupa made clear we and our northern neighbor are having a tough time. Make no mistake trump has added fuel to the fire but that fire was living before 1-20-17. I experienced it personally ( same w Europe by the way).

I think it is very fair at this time to ask two questions

1. What are the similarities and differences in US and Canadian values and views , especially on things like freedom and the role of government

2. What kind of relationship does Canada ( and its citizens ) want to have with America and Americans?

Once we understand the above I can then know better whether Canadians want a trump voter like myself to vacation there this summer ( and that's a serious question).

Y.T. Mann III
14m

I LOVE this for you....

https://www.reddit.com/r/LeopardsAteMyFace/s/O6yXLPuL5S

